ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Bagavathi Perumal makes his Hindi cinema debut with ‘Monica, O My Darling’

NewsWire
0
0

Bagavathi Perumal, who played the evil cop in the acclaimed Tamil film ‘Super Deluxe’, is all set to make his Hindi debut with the upcoming streaming movie ‘Monica, O My Darling’.

The film is a whodunnit thriller and features an ensemble star cast of Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte and Sikandar Kher.

While speaking to the media at the trailer launch event of the film on Monday, Bagavathi, who is popularly known as ‘Bucks’, said: “‘Monica, O My Darling’ is a very special film as it has been put together by an exceptional team. I was excited about the project right from the start. Sriram Raghavan overlooking the film’s script and the narrative flow made it all the more special for me.”

Bagavathi also expressed his intentions to do more Hindi films in the time to come.

When asked about his upcoming projects, the actor said, “I feel ‘Monica, O My Darling’ is a perfect film for my foray in the space of Hindi films. In today’s time, when the boundaries between different film industries are diminishing, I would like to do more Hindi films and entertain the audience with my capabilities as an actor.”

Directed by Vasan Bala, ‘Monica, O My Darling’ is dropping on Netflix on November 11.

20221031-213004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vivek Oberoi recalls breaking a leg during ‘Yuva’ shoot in Kolkata

    Chris Hemsworth fanboys over ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ co-star Russell Crowe

    Priya Banerjee took baking classes for ‘Bekaaboo 2’

    Payal Ghosh learns Urdu for ‘Red’ by director Ashok Tyagi