The Delhi Police apprised the Dwarka court here on Monday that it will move an application to record BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga’s statement once he returns to the national capital.

Bagga’s counsel, before Metropolitan Magistrate Neetika Kapoor, sought security at Bagga’s house citing an incident in which two mobile phones belonging to Bagga and his father were forcefully seized by ‘unknown people’.

He said that they will move an application to get back the phones, at which the court told him to file proper applications.

On Sunday, in a midnight development, the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed the arrest of Bagga and directed the Punjab government not to take any coercive action against him until the next hearing which is scheduled for May 10.

The BJP leader moved the High Court while challenging the non-bailable arrest warrant issued against him by a Mohali court on Saturday.

Earlier, the High Court on Saturday adjourned the hearing in Bagga’s case in which the police of three states were involved, till May 10.

The Punjab government, in its habeas plea, moved two applications — one for making the Centre a party to the case and the second for direction to Delhi and Haryana Police to preserve the CCTV cameras.

The Delhi Police, which reports to the Union Home Ministry, on Friday took Bagga’s custody and later released him after due legal process. It also lodged two cases against the Punjab Police in connection with Bagga’s arrest.

The Punjab Police, while taking Bagga to Mohali from Delhi, was stopped midway by the Haryana Police after the Delhi Police registered a kidnapping case on the complaint of the father of the BJP leader.

