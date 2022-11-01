HEALTHWORLD

Baghdad int’l trade fair reopens after 3-yr hiatus

Iraq has opened the 46th Baghdad International Fair in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad after a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Iraq’s Minister of Trade Atheer Daoud al-Ghurairy inaugurated the exhibition, which was attended by more than 363 companies from 13 countries, his Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The participation of countries and companies confirms Iraq’s ability to attract economic forums and interact with what is happening in the world of scientific and technological developments,” al-Ghurairy was quoted as saying at the opening ceremony.

Zainab Nassir, Head of the Ministry’s State Company for Iraqi Fairs, said in a separate statement that the exhibition would run for 10 days, stressing that it aims to present a true picture of the economic and security developments in Iraq, Xinhua news agency reported.

The exhibition also shows “Iraq’s ability to succeed in major economic activities that give the country opportunities to attract Arab and international investments with major economic projects,” she added.

20221102-042805

