Baghel meets Sonia Gandhi first time after polls in Chhattisgarh

Days after the completion of the two-phase polling in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday met Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Baghel arrived at the residence of Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath here in the morning.

The meeting between the two leaders lasted for over 30 minutes during which they discussed the voting in Chhattisgarh, where Congress is eyeing a second consecutive term, according to party sources.

The source said that Baghel apprised Sonia Gandhi on the voting in the state, which took place in two phases, first on November 7 for 20 assembly seats and second phase on November 17 on 70 assembly seats.

The Congress leaders also discussed the poll results.

Counting of votes will take place on December 3.

