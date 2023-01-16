The customs officials at Chennai Airport recovered two bags containing exotic animals including marmosets, star tortoises, corn snakes and ball pythons.

A senior official said that the bags were found near the baggage conveyor belt on January 11, and were later examined by the authorities.

The owner of the bags has been detained.

Forty five ball pythons, 3 marmosets, 3 star tortoises and 8 corn snakes were recovered, which were sent back to Bangkok on January 12, under an order issued by the Department of Animal Quarantine & Certification Services.

A case has been lodged and further investigation is underway.

