Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa met with visiting Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, where they stressed the two-state solution as an imperative one to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

The two leaders on Wednesday said in a joint press release that it is important to return to “serious and effective negotiations” to achieve peace “in accordance with the principle of the two-state solution,” which “guarantees the Palestinian people their right to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital”.

They also urged Iran to abide by the principles of non-interference in the affairs of Arab countries, comply with the principles of good neighbourliness, and spare the region all destabilising activities, Xinhua news agency reported.

Moreover, the two sides expressed their aspiration for further cooperation in the banking, economic and commercial fields, through the establishment of joint investment platforms and more mutual visits.

20220630-060602