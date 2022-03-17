INDIASPORTSMOTORSPORTS

Bahrain GP: Aston Martin’s Vettel tests positive for Covid-19

By NewsWire
0
16

Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, Formula One said in a release on Thursday.

The four-time world champion will be replaced by the team’s reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg, who will be in the car from Friday practice.

It will be Hulkenberg’s first Grand Prix since the 2020 Eifel Grand Prix, when he stood in for Lance Stroll at Racing Point after the Canadian tested positive for Covid-19.

It was the third time he filled in for a race driver that year, having replaced Sergio Perez for the two race weekends at Silverstone.

The news comes after Daniel Ricciardo returned a positive test last week to miss the Official Pre-Season Test.

He has since tested negative and will return to the paddock on Thursday, in time to contest the race weekend alongside McLaren team mate Lando Norris.

20220317-212002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.