Bahrain and Kuwait have discussed the security coordination between the two Gulf Arab countries, highlighting their commitment to reinforcing joint security operations, media reported.

The discussion was held on Tuesday between Bahraini Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa and Kuwaiti Interior Ministry’s Undersecretary Anwar Al-Barjas, who was on a visit to Bahrain to attend the first meeting of the Joint Security Committee held by the Interior ministries of the two countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Bahraini Minister hailed the ongoing security cooperation and coordination between the two countries and their dedication to exchanging expertise in all security operations to protect security and general safety, the report said.

He briefed his Kuwaiti guest on the initiatives and programs adopted by his Ministry to reduce the country’s crime rates and promote community security, it added.

The two sides also reviewed regional security developments to promote joint efforts to tackle security challenges.

