HEALTHWORLD

Bahrain reports 1st monkeypox case

NewsWire
0
0

Bahrain’s Health Ministry reported the kingdom’s first monkeypox case.

The patient, a 29-year-old male expatriate, arrived in the kingdom on Friday after recent overseas trips, the Ministry said in a statement.

“The patient is exhibiting symptoms and has been isolated while receiving the necessary care based on the adopted protocols,” it added, without elaborating.

The Ministry said it was using contact tracing and disease surveillance systems to mitigate the spread of the virus, Xinhua news agency reported.

In addition to vaccinations, a contingency plan and a reporting mechanism were in place to deal with suspected cases, the Ministry added.

20220917-053201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    FDA may authorise Pfizer’s Covid vax for kids under 5 in...

    Omicron: 4 from ‘at-risk’ countries test Covid+ve in Odisha

    Covid deaths higher in young Indian women with comorbidities: Study

    Global Covid caseload tops 350.9 mn