Bahrain says normalization with Israel contributes to regional security, stability

Manama, Sep 12 (IANS) Senior Bahraini officials on Saturday welcomed the kingdom’s normalization with Israel as a contributor to regional security and stability, the state Bahrain News Agency reported.

“The move will serve Bahrain’s top interests and help consolidate (regional) security and stability, and promote progress and prosperity,” said Interior Minister Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa.

National Guard Commander Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa said the “courageous” agreement on peace with Israel aims for a more secure, stable and prosperous future for all peoples of the region, as well as supporting the legitimate Palestinian rights, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly, the Bahraini Parliament, also highlighted in a statement “just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution” to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Ahdeya Ahmed, President of Bahrain Journalists Association, tweeted on Saturday that his country has always supported the Palestinian rights and will continue its efforts to achieve a comprehensive solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict to create a stability that reflects on economic, political and social sectors.

Bahrain is the second Gulf Arab state that has announced normalization with Israel in the past month after the United Arab Emirates did so on August 13. Egypt and Jordan signed their peace deals with Israel in 1979 and 1994 respectively.

The US-brokered peace agreement between Bahrain and Israel is scheduled to be signed on September 15 in Washington.

