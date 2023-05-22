WORLD

Bahrain to restore full diplomatic representation in Lebanon: Lebanese FM

NewsWire
0
0

Bahrain will soon have an embassy and full diplomatic staff in Lebanon’s capital Beirut, said Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib.

“I was informed of the Bahraini decision to resume diplomatic representation at the level of ambassadors with Lebanon,” Bou Habib was quoted as saying in the local newspaper Al Joumhouria on Monday.

The Lebanese Foreign Minister said his Bahraini counterpart informed him of the decision during the Arab League summit held recently in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The atmosphere has become open for more cooperation,” Bou Habib said.

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and other Gulf countries recalled their diplomats from Lebanon in October 2021 after the then-Lebanese Information Minister, George Kordahi, criticised the Saudi Arabia-led coalition’s involvement in the civil war of Yemen.

20230523-012201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    All orders and actions initiated by President, PM subject to court...

    England captain Heather Knight reiterates for five-day women’s Tests

    Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund on way to repeating 2021 wave (Analysis)

    Blast kills 3 children, wounds 3 others in Afghanistan