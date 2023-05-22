Bahrain will soon have an embassy and full diplomatic staff in Lebanon’s capital Beirut, said Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib.

“I was informed of the Bahraini decision to resume diplomatic representation at the level of ambassadors with Lebanon,” Bou Habib was quoted as saying in the local newspaper Al Joumhouria on Monday.

The Lebanese Foreign Minister said his Bahraini counterpart informed him of the decision during the Arab League summit held recently in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The atmosphere has become open for more cooperation,” Bou Habib said.

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and other Gulf countries recalled their diplomats from Lebanon in October 2021 after the then-Lebanese Information Minister, George Kordahi, criticised the Saudi Arabia-led coalition’s involvement in the civil war of Yemen.

20230523-012201