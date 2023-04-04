The feud between ‘bahubalis’ and gangsters in Jharkhand, which was restricted to streets and coal mines, has now reached Dhanbad jail, where a clash broke out between two groups on Sunday, and further escalation could trigger a gang war inside the prison.

According to prison authorities, there was a brawl between inmates Binod Singh and Anwar Hathela around on Sunday afternoon and soon supporters of both the groups clashed, forcing the officials to blow the hooter to alert the district police about an emergency. At least six inmates were injured in the clash and the situation inside the jail is said to be tense since the incident.

On Monday late evening, Jail Superintendent Ajay Kumar lodged an FIR against four inmates involved in the clash. These inmates were identified as Anwar alias Rahmat, Bhoma Raja, a close aide of gangster Prince Khan, Vicky Dom, and Vinod Singh.

In the complaint, Ajay Kumar said that the four inmates violated the law and order inside the jail and obstructed the government work.

It worthy to mention here that these days two gangs have maximum terror in ‘Koyalanchal’. The first one is of Prince Khan, a resident of Wasseypur, who has taken shelter in the Gulf and is operating from there while the second gang belongs to Aman Singh, who is currently lodged in Hazaribagh Central Jail, but his henchmen are active all over region.

A few months ago there were reports that the two gangs have joined hands, however in recent days, it is being said that differences between the two gangs have increased. About a dozen of henchmen belonging to these two gangs are currently lodged in Dhanbad jail.

There is a third group in the jail, which is led by the ‘Singh Mansion’ – a ‘bahubali-political’ house of Dhanbad. It is from the family of late Surajdev Singh, who was the biggest Bahubali of Dhanbad in the 1970-80s. Surajdev Singh’s son and former MLA Sanjeev Singh is lodged in Dhanbad jail for the murder of his cousin Neeraj Singh.

As Sanjeev Singh is in jail, these days the command of the Singh Mansion is in the hands of his wife BJP leader Ragini Singh. Recently, gangster Prince Khan released a video giving an open threat to Ragini Singh and the ‘Singh Mansion’.

In Sunday’s clash, associates of Prince Khan and the supporters of Singh Mansion came face to face.

After the clash, Prince Khan’s aide Anwar and Neeraj Singh murder case co-accused Binod have been moved in different cells of the prison. The security of the cell in which Sanjeev Singh is lodged has also been increased.

The Jail Superintendent has submitted his report on the entire matter to IG (Prisons), Dhanbad DC and SSP.

IG (Prisons) Om Prakash Singh has asked Jail Superintendent Ajay Kumar that such incident should not be repeated inside the prison in future.

A list of those who disturb the prison’s environment has been made and a proposal for shifting them has been sent ti the authorities.

20230404-212402