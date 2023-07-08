A Bahubali leader has been arrested for possessing arms and ammunition in this district of Bihar, sources said on Saturday.

The politician, identified as Aniket Singh, alias Bittu Singh, had recently come out on bail.

He was undergoing imprisonment for the same offence.

Pushkar Kumar, the SDPO of Purnea Sadar, said: “On Friday, a raid was conducted in Aniket Singh alias Bittu Singh’s residence at Prabhat colony. During the search, an AK-47 rifle, 10 live cartridges, 2 pistols, 1 rifle and 14 other cartridges and other weapons were recovered following which he was arrested.”

An FIR in this regard has been registered in K Hat police station in the district.

Besides, Bittu Singh, his driver and bodyguards have also been arrested.

While being taken to the police station, Singh told the media that he was sleeping when a large number of police force reached his residence and accused him of storing a huge cache of arms and ammunition in the backyard. “I told them to scan the footage of the CCTV cameras installed. But they did not listen and are taking me to the police station.”

However, in the FIR, police stated that the recovery was made from the living room of the house.

Reacting to the incident, Bittu Singh’s wife claimed that her husband was being framed by his opponents as it is election time. “When he has recently come out on bail from the jail where he was undergoing imprisonment in an arms act, he is not a fool to keep arms inside the house and invite trouble,” she claimed.

2023070835751