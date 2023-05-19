INDIA

‘Bahubali’ Rais Khan surrendered in Siwan court

After his anticipatory bail was rejected by the Patna High Court, Rais Khan, the ‘Bahubali’ leader of Bihar’s Siwan, surrendered before the district court on Friday.

Rais Khan and his brother Ayub Khan, known as Khan brothers in Siwan, are wanted in the murder case of constable Valmiki Yadav, who was killed on September 7 last year. Following his murder, an FIR was registered against Rais Khan, Mohammad Aftab, Abhay Yadav, and Virendra Ram. Three of the accused were surrendered in the court in the past while Rais Khan was on the run.

He filed an anticipatory bail in Siwan district court in the past but it had rejected his plea. Then he approached the high court for anticipatory bail but failed to get relief, and then decided to surrender before the court.

On Friday, Rais Khan along with his lawyer went to the court of the local judge Friday and surrendered himself. The court has sent him to 14 days judicial custody.

Rais Khan, however, claimed that he has nothing to do with the murder of constable Valmiki Yadav. He said that he has requested the BiharPpolice to investigate the incident but the police denied it.

After the demise of ‘Bahubali’ Mohammad Shahabuddin, the Khan brothers started to make Siwan their strong hold in Siwan. They have a strong rivalry with the Shahabuddin family.

