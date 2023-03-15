ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Actress Alia Bhatt turned 30 on Wednesday and her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor had the sweetest birthday wish for her “bahurani”.

Neetu took to Instagram story, where she shared a photograph of the actress and new mother, Alia.

“Happy birthday bahurani Only love n more love,” Neetu wrote as the caption.

Alia’s half-sister Pooja Bhatt, too, shared a slew of pictures featuring the birthday girl, herself and their father Mahesh Bhatt.

She captioned the images: “Happy International Alia Bhatt Day”.

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.

The Karan Johar directed romantic comedy will hit theatres in July.

