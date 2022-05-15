Badminton Association of India president Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced a total prize money of Rs 1 crore for the Thomas Cup winning squad.

The Indian men’s team created history earlier in the day when they defeated defending champions Indonesia 3-0 to become only the sixth nation to lay hands on the coveted Thomas Cup trophy.

Sarma also announced prize money of Rs 20 lakh for the support staff.

“It’s a very proud moment for Indian badminton. We have had many individual triumphs but winning the Thomas Cup crown is very special. This shows the depth of talent we have among the men and full credit to the players and coaching staff for giving their ultimate best through this week and beating some of the biggest badminton powerhouses on their way to the title win,” said Sarma.

