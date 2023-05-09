The Badminton Association of India’s Joint Secretary, Omar Rashid has been appointed as Chair of the Technical Officials Committee by Badminton Asia for the next two years.

With extensive expertise in his previous role with BAI, Rashid brings valuable experience to this role, ensuring further advancement of the sport in India.

As Chair of the Technical Officials Committee, Rashid will oversee the development and implementation of rules and regulations, elevating the standards of officiating in badminton tournaments nationwide.

“I am committed to upholding the integrity of the sport and ensuring high-quality officiating in all tournaments. I look forward to working closely with Badminton Asia, BAI, and the technical officials of the region to enhance the sport of badminton,” said Omar Rashid.

Omar Rashid is also the General Secretary of the Assam Badminton Association and is connected with the badminton administration for more than two decades now.

