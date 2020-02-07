Bail for Bidar teacher, mother in sedition case

Bengaluru, Feb 14 (IANS) A school head mistress and a student’s mother in Karnataka’s Bidar who have been charged with sedition were granted bail on Friday after 14 days in custody, a police official said.

“I have just received a phone call that the two women received bail. We are still awaiting documents from the court,” Bidar’s Superintendent of Police D. L. Nagesh told IANS.

Fareeda Begum, 50, the head mistress of the Shaheen Group of Institutions school and Nazbunnisa, 36, a parent of one of the students in the anti-CAA play, in which the minor students allegedly abused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were arrested on January 30.

The police acted on a complaint from eleesh Rakshyal.

The play enacted by minor school children on January 21, according to former SP Sreedhara, had abusive language against Modi, and claiming that Muslims were being thrown out of India and openly called for the defiance of the law.

Six children who acted in the play were below 10 years of age, and rehearsed the play for 10 days.

With its head office at Shaheen Nagar in Bidar and managed by the Allama Iqbal Educational Society, the Shaheen Group of Institutions runs a string of institutes from kindergarten to undergraduation.

