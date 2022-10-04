England’s charismatic all-format batter Jonny Bairstow has confirmed he will not play for the rest of the year, thought the outlook on the freak leg injury he suffered on the golf course is quite positive.

The 33-year-old Bairstow, who has been pivotal to England’s Test resurgence this summer, broke his leg while walking to a tee box in an golf accident last month and was ruled out of the seven-match T20I series against Pakistan and the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

He has since successfully undergone surgery on his lower leg and is three weeks into rehabilitation with a view to returning to playing some time next year. Bairstow took to social media on Monday night to provide an update on his injury.

He posted some images of the affected limb on Instagram and wrote, “I am just writing this to give you all an update on my injury and progress. The actual injury was as such… a broken fibula in 3 places which required a plate, I dislocated my ankle which in turn meant I did my syndesmosis joint and lateral ligament along with a couple more bits. All in all I have done a proper job on it!

“Anyway… on the positive side the operation went well and I am now 3 weeks post-surgery and my staples have been removed. It’s now all about swelling prevention and getting my ankle moving once again. These next few weeks/couple of months are the key to the recovery.

“As for a time scale on return to play I’m afraid it is too early to say, the first targets in mind are getting me back on my 2 feet again and making sure it’s right. One thing is for sure and that is I shall not be partaking in anything more during 2022… however I cannot wait for what 2023 holds!! Thanks for your support as always!! JMB,” wrote Bairstow.

The Instagram update means Bairstow will miss England’s historic Test tour of Pakistan in December and will be in doubt for the two-Test tour of New Zealand in February 2023.

The cricketer should be fit for the next year’s Ashes at home as it will be part of the next ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Bairstow had been in sublime form before he was laid low by the freak injury. The right-hand stalwart has already made six centuries from 10 Tests prior to the injury.

20221004-110006