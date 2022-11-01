BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Two and three-wheeler major Bajaj Auto Ltd logged lower sales volume last month at 3,95,238 vehicles as compared to the corresponding period previous year.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company said it had sold 3,95,238 units (domestic 2,42,917 units, exports 1,52,321 units) last month down from 4,39,615 (domestic 2,18,565 units, exports 2,21,050 units) sold in October 2021.

For the seven-month period this fiscal Bajaj Auto has sold 24,79,896 units (domestic 12,90,128 units, exports 11,89,768 units) down from 25,90,036 units (domestic 11,07,918 units, exports 14,82,118 units).

