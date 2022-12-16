An incident of Bajrang Dal activists objecting to a young Hindu woman and Muslim man travelling together in a bus and creating a scene has been reported from the communally sensitive district of Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka, said police on Friday.

According to police, the woman was travelling with her friend in a private bus from Mangaluru to Bengaluru.

The Bajrang activists, who got to know about this, tried to stop the bus near the Pump well area in Mangaluru. However, when they could not stop the bus, they informed their members in Kalladka town.

The activists stopped the bus at Dasakodi near Kalladka Thursday midnight. They questioned the woman and the man over their travelling together. The activists scolded the woman, and asked both to get down from the bus. They later informed the Bantwal police, which immediately rushed to the spot and took the two to safe custody.

This is the sixth incident of moral policing reported from the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada in two weeks.

A video of the woman arguing with the Bajrang Dal activists went viral on social media. The activists told the police that the two were travelling together on a sleeper bus and they suspected it to be a trap.

The parents of the woman were called and she was sent home with them, police sources said. The police have taken up the matter for further investigation.

