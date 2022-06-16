INDIA

Bajrang Dal protests against Friday violence in UP

Bajrang Dal workers took to the streets on Thursday to protest against the violence on June 3 in Kanpur and Prayagraj on June 10.

The Bajrang Dal workers staged demonstrations at Gurudev intersection, Khalasi line, Ramadevi and Kidwai Nagar intersection.

The activists raised slogans like ‘pattharbazon hosh me aao’ (stone pelters come to your senses).

They also recited Hanuman Chalisa during the protests.

Later, the Bajrang Dal workers handed over a memorandum addressed to the President and the district administration.

Earlier, Bajrang Dal national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said that violent incidents of Islamic Jihad are increasing continuously in the country.

“In protest against such incidents, Bajrang Dal staged a sit-in and submitted a memorandum addressed to the President,” he said.

