INDIA

Bajrang Dal reiterates commitment to check love-jihad

NewsWire
0
0

The Bajrang Dal has reiterated its commitment to check and end religious conversions and love-jihad across the country.

The organisation, under its expansion drive, plans to reach out to every lane, locality, colony, village, block and city to protect and spread Hindu religion, culture and tradition.

National convener of Bajrang Dal, Neeraj Doneria, said, “The formation of Bajrang Dal was done in response to jihad and the organisation would be carrying out its activities extensively and none can pose any sort of hinderance to it.”

He also asserted that “Bajrang Dal was the organisation to give befitting reply to anti-nationals.

Besides, the organisation is working tirelessly to serve and protect the Hindu community. “At a time when religious conversions and love-jihad are posing major challenge across the country, all the patriots are looking to the activists of Bajrang Dal to take up mass awareness and check religious conversions and love-jihad.”

He said, “Whenever there has been attack on Hindu dignity and faith, the activists of Bajrang Dal stand like rock. We have to play a major role to check religious conversion and love-jihad at grassroot level.”

20230206-134606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    6 Bone strengthening Yoga poses for osteoporosis

    Lifelong dissenter who challenged the Raj, then took on Nehru, Indira

    Must appreciate Indian retail investors: Sitharaman

    PM Modi: IFFI and Indian cinema have carved out a niche...