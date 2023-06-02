INDIA

Bajrangbali vanished from BJP leaders’ speeches post Karnataka, quips Raj minister

Rajasthan Minister Pratap Singh Khachariawas on Friday attacked PM Narendra Modi, saying that after losing the elections in Karnataka, he and other BJP leaders have stopped taking the name of Bajrangbali (Lord Hanuman).

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not take the name of Bajrangbali even once in his meeting,” he said, referring to Modi’s rally in Ajmer.

“Now the sanjeevani of Bajrangbali has come in the hands of Rahul Gandhi. The way Rahul Gandhi’s residence was snatched, similarly, the government and office in Karnataka was snatched away. After Karnataka, the Congress government will again be formed in Rajasthan. If BJP comes by mistake, then neither pension nor benefit of OPS will be given,” he said.

He said that the public was expecting from the PM’s visit that he would announce big decisions to give relief from inflation, poverty, and unemployment. “But in his speech, he only spoke against the Congress. His entire speech was political. Instead of cursing the Congress all the time, if he had spoken about even a single achievement of the BJP government at the Centre, then it would have felt that he had done something.”

Khachariawas said that on the contrary, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot gave a big relief to the people of Rajasthan from inflation by making 100 units of electricity completely free and removing all surcharges up to 200 units.

