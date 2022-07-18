Taking a time leap to move the story forward and bring a change to the narrative was always the formula for daily soaps on TV. It seems as though movie makers are using the same formula, especially in the case of the sequel to Salman Khan’s 2015 blockbuster hit, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’.

The sequel, which is titled, ‘Pavan Putra Bhaijaan’ is definitely a continuation of the previous story and to take the story forward the sequel is set at 8 to 10 years from where the first one ended.

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ starred Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. It was directed by Kabir Khan and written by ‘RRR’ fame SS Rajamouli’s father KV Vijayendra Prasad.

The movie clocked seven years of release on July 17 and now the makers are all set to bring the sequel to this heartwarming tale.

As reported by Pinkvilla, the writer Vijayendra Prasad shared that the movie be a continuation of the same story and the same characters, only it will be set about a decade from the previous one. While details of which all characters will return and how the story will unfold still remains unclear, one thing is confirmed – Salman Khan is on board to play the beloved character of Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Speaking about the story, writer Prasad, said, “Yes, the story takes an 8-to-10-year leap in Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. I am hopeful that the sequel will be no lesser than the first part.”

This is the latest update on the sequel. Previously, around Salman Khan’s birthday in December 2021, Salman Khan himself had spoken about it and said, “K.V. Vijayendra Prasad has written the script of Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2016), and now he is writing its sequel too and has named it Pavan Putra Bhaijaan. As soon as he completes it, and I complete shooting my other films, I’ll start shooting for it.”

For now, there is no news on when the sequel to ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ will begin production. Salman Khan currently has a hectic shooting schedule with his ongoing projects. He is shooting for ‘Bhaijaan’, formerly called, ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. He also has ‘Tiger 3’, which is due to release next year and recently, it was announced that he and Anil Kapoor will also be a part of ‘No Entry 2’.