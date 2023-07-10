INDIA

Bajwa, Usmani re-elected as Associate Member representative of ICC Chief Executives’ Committee

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday confirmed Canada’s Rashpal Bajwa and Mubashshir among the three Associate Member representatives who have been elected to the Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC) following a vote at the ICC Annual Conference 2023 in Durban, South Africa.

Bajwa (Cricket Canada) and Usmani (Emirates Cricket Board) have been re-elected to serve another two-year term on the CEC. The duo will be joined by Umair Butt (Danish Cricket Association).

The three candidates received the highest number of votes from the Associate Member electorate and will be part of the CEC and the ICC Development Committee from July 14, 2023 through to the end of the 2025 ICC Annual Conference.

The CEC comprises the chief executives of the 10 Test-playing Members and three representatives from ICC Associate Members. It is chaired by the ICC Chief Executive, who currently is Geoff Allardice. The ICC Chairman along with Chairs of Men’s and Women’s Cricket Committees as well as committee secretary complete the committee.

The job of the CEC is promoting and developing the game of cricket at all levels throughout the world and governing and regulating cricket at the International level.

