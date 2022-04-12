Comedy web series, ‘Baked’ is returning with its third season. The show follows the misadventures of three college-going flatmates, who venture into a midnight food-delivery service.

However, owing to their misfortune, they find themselves in trouble quite often despite making conscious efforts to do something right.

Titled ‘Baked – Teen Tidaga, Sab Bigada’, the third season, helmed by Vishwajoy Mukherjee, will see the three friends reunite after seven years for a vacation in the hills, to take a break from their mundane lives.

The cast of the upcoming season stars Pranay Manchanda, Shantanu Anam, Manik Papneja and Kriti Vij in the lead roles.

Speaking about reuniting with his co-stars for the third time in ‘Baked 3’, Pranay Manchanda said, “From where we started, none of us expected ‘Baked’ to become this big, which it has become now, all thanks to our viewers. Sharing the screen space with Shantanu, Manik, Kriti and the entire cast has been a great experience! I have the time of my life every time I shoot with them, and it rightly transpires on screen.”

Expressing his thoughts on the new season, Pranay’s co-actor in the show, Shantanu, added, “I didn’t realize how quickly time passed by, working on ‘Baked’. After kicking off our journey in 2015, the show, along with us, has come a long way! With the third season’s release on Voot being just around the corner, I am hopeful that our journey on the show strikes a chord with the audience yet again!”

Produced by Viacom18, ‘Baked – Season 3’, will be available to stream on Voot from April 25.

