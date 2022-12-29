ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Bakhtiyaar Irani talks about playing a fashion photographer in ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’

NewsWire
0
0

Former ‘Bigg Boss 3’ contestant Bakhtiyaar Irani has joined the cast of the sitcom ‘Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’. The actor gets candid about playing a fashion photographer in the show and portraying a character with a grey shade for the first time.

He says: “This character is a cameo and will be seen as a part of an important narrative. I will be seen playing a famous fashion photographer, who attracts everyone with his good looks, attractive personality, and his charm. For the first time, I am doing a character with a grey shade, something that is a bit challenging for me as I am the opposite of that.”

Bakhtiyaar, who was seen in ‘Welcome – Baazi Mehmaan-Nawaazi Ki’, ‘Miley Jab Hum Tum’, ‘Nach Baliye – Shriman Vs Shrimati’, ‘Zaban Sambhal Ke’, and many more adds about how he prepared for his role and said: “For this character, I had to get into its element.”

“I put in conscious efforts to get into the skin of it and stay like that till all rehearsals and shots were over. So, it will be exciting to see the different shades of his character,” he concludes.

‘Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ airs on Sony SAB.

20221229-172203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    From chana puri to dandiya masti, TV celebs reveal their Navratri...

    Jacqueline Fernandez’s quirky new post is all about ‘cat yoga’

    Geeta Basra announces comeback to films after 6 years

    Actor Himanshu Malik claims prejudice from industry when he turned director