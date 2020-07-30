‘Bala’ to be screened at Toronto’s Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) The Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Bala will be screened at the Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival in Toronto on Friday. The Amara Kaushik directorial is the only Indian film at the festival.

“Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival is a very interesting concept and the format is much-needed in the present times. It’s a complete honour to have ‘Bala’ represent India at the festival,” Kaushik said, adding that he hopes “Bala” will entertain and give out the right message to the festival audience.

Presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, “Bala”, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam, tells the story of a young man suffering from premature baldness. The film also talks about the issue of colourism in the country.

–IANS

