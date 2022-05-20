Naba Nishan completed her dream run at the AITA Champions Series (CS7) U-14 tennis tournament annexing the girls’ singles title at the SAT Sports Academy courts here on Friday.

In the final, the 12-year-old, who entered the main draw encounters as a qualifier, defeated Archisha Ghosh in straight sets 6-4, 6-2 to emerge as the champion.

Eighth seed Balaganesh Patel caused a minor upset when he won a hard fought battle against second seed Diganth M with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory to take the Boys crown. He also completed a golden double when he joined hands with Darsh HK to lift the Doubles title.

Results finals (seeding in prefix, states unless Karnataka in brackets)

Boys’ Singles U-14:

8-Balaganesh Patel bt 2-Diganth M 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles:

Balaganesh Patel/Darsh HK bt 2-Mohit N Reddy/Ayaan Tareen 6-3, 4-6, 10-8

Girls’ Singles U-14:

Naba Nishan bt Archisha Ghosh 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles:

20220520-225634