‘Balakot tree strike’ shattered myths about Indian armed forces : Report

Islamabad, Oct 21 (IANS) Pakistan’s shooting down on February 27 this year of an Indian Air Force jet, after the cross-border Balakot air strike by India, “shattered many myths regarding the Indian armed forces and the false aura they had created in the past 20 years”, a Pakistani newspaper article has written, terming Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan, who was taken captive, as “Abhi none done”.

An opinion piece in the Express Tribune, titled “Bhadauria: IAF needs pilots, not coconuts”, referring to new Indian IAF chief RK Bhadauria, says that Indian air force pilots though “sharp, wily and hardworking” have a “complex about Pakistan”.

The authors say the “complex” during the current government in India is “more pronounced due to the Sanghi rule in India”.

“RSS Bhakts and neo-Nazis have turned every ministry and department into the Sangh Parivar (family). Professionalism is taking a back seat and the Modi cult is the ultimate recipe to fix everything bad in India, whether it’s the downturn in economy, crash of Indian rupee, loss of millions of jobs or the Balakot tree strike; “Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai” (with Modi it is possible).”

It is dismissive of the February 26 Balakot air strike by India, terming it a “Balakot tree strike, which killed a brave Pakistani crow and injured 10 trees”. It says the Indian political used the Balakot incident to start a “blitz of lies and deceits, and as aceAbhi none done” was “undone” by the PAF and was escorted across the Wagha border in shame, this charade of lies and deceit became a shameless cover-up”.

It says “former IAF chief Dhanoa was forced to become the face of this cover-up”. “Despite all the twists and fake stories telling the brave intrusion of Abhinandan and shooting down of a PAF F-16, the international experts on air warfare did not buy the Indian charade of lies and Dhanoa had to do a catwalk with Abhinandan till the last day to keep up the IAF’s morale”.

It says Bhadauria, “like a true Rajput, did acknowledge part of the truth that the IAF air defence system had shot down their own helicopter right at the Srinagar Air Base and that a military court would sort out those responsible.

“Our advice would be to put ex-chief Dhanoa into a lie detecting test and maybe Bhadauria will have to court-martial a lot of the top brass of the IAF for covering up this blatant lie. Unfortunately, the Modi-Amit-Doval circus won’t allow that, as accountability of the military would mean accountability of the political decision makers who wanted to take advantage of the clouds to hide their radar signature.”

It says the Indian military’s PR media campaign after February 27 shows a “deliberate attempt on giving more space to the IAF. This campaign has four major facets.

“The facade of bravado and fakery to cover up the faux pas of the Balakot incident; project IAF’s technological and numerical superiority by advertising the latest procurements on an almost daily basis; conveying to the PAF that India has taken a head lead over Pakistan in acquiring modern hardware; and lastly, showing political pooja paat as essential element of military power and use of nimboo narial and laddus (lemon, coconuts and sweets) to justify the Shastra Pooja,” it says referring to Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who had performed a “Shastra Pooja” in France while taking the first Rafale jet.

It says the IAF’s “Balakot tree strike” and the Pakistan Air Force’s “aggressive response sent some very strong strategic signals across the globe”.

“Pakistan conveyed to the world that it can display a sure footed response based on political intent and was ready to climb the escalation ladder in a nuclear overhang, when it comes to territorial integrity and honour of the nation. The PAF proved that Indian technological and numerical superiority was a myth and the PAF could dominate the skies over South Asia by displaying superiority over the IAF in technical, technological, training and operational domains. The PAF also displayed unwavering faith in Allah Almighty and the cause of Pakistan.”

“Pakistan also re-established nuclear deterrence by a quick and bold conventional response, the mere fact that Indian politico military leadership did not venture across the LoC or the international border after 27th February proves that India chickened out in this brinkmanship,” it says.

“When Modi said that he wished Rafale was there on February 27th, it was a slap on the face of the largest air force in the region. This statement by Modi points out that the IAF was unfit for war without new inductions. Should Dhanoa and his team be made accountable for this admission?”

“While we congratulate Mrs Asha Bhadauria on becoming the Chief Parton of AFWWA (Air Force Wives Welfare Association), there is a need to control AFWAA Sazi (Fake news in Urdu) in IAF. The new IAF chief should try enroll some real pilots: Coconuts won’t work in war,” it says.

