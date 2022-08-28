The Odisha police have arrested another Nigerian resident and his wife from New Delhi for allegedly duping Rs 30 lakh from a Balasore man through honey-trapping, said an official.

The accused identified as Emmanuel Nnamani and his wife T. Suchim Tikhir. Nnamani is a Nigeria resident while his wife belongs to Nagaland, said Amresh Kumar Panigrahi, additional SP, Balasore.

Earlier, Samson Emeke Alika was arrested on this case registered at cyber and economic offence police station, Balasore.

A man had lodged a complaint before the cyber police in April alleging that one day a lady came in contact with him through Facebook by introducing himself as a young woman from London.

Later, they exchanged texts through WhatsApp. Then the lady told the victim that she had sent costly gift items including gold biscuits, a Rolex watch and an iPhone for him.

Later, the lady Suchim Tikhir, claiming himself as a customs officer from New Delhi, called the victim and asked him to give him custom charges to receive the gifts sent by his friend from London, said Panigrahi.

Accordingly, the victim kept on spending lakhs of rupees to receive the gifts. He has transferred around Rs 30 lakh but did not get the gifts.

The police said they have seized two laptops, one Hyundai i20 car, one Dangal, two invalid passports, one SBI passbook, two gold chains and seven mobile phones from their possession.

The three persons worked as a team to cheat the victim from Balasore district. Further investigating into the case is on to nab other people involved in the case, he added.

