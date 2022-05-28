Actor Sagar Parekh, who has been part of shows like ‘Balika Vadhu 2’, ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’, ‘Rajaa Betaa’, and ‘Internet Wala Love’, will be next seen in the fourth season of the popular web series ‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan’.

Speaking more about his role and the series Sagar says: “‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan’ is coming up with its 4th season. It would be a web show on Voot originals. The audience will be seeing a whole new cast. The character I am playing is one of the most important in the show.”

“I am playing Yuvan, who is a spoilt brat and comes from a very rich background in Himachal. Though he is a soft looking guy, he is very rugged by his nature. This is his biggest flaw and for the first time in my career I am playing a character like this. Yuvan is a victim of substance abuse and through his character we will understand the power of resistance that everyone carries within themselves.”

He also adds: “This show has been running for almost a decade. It’s rare that a show does this well. I feel this is one of the best youth based shows. When it first aired on MTV I was not even an actor. And I never thought I would be a part of it.”

Before this Sagar has done ‘Babbar Ka Tabbar’ for ZEE5 for both the seasons.

Sagar also shares his take on the OTT content and what he likes about it.

He says: “There is a lot of creativity in the process and as an actor you grow while doing web series. This is my second and I am sure after this web show, I will evolve as a better actor and will get many more opportunities.”

Interestingly the series has some bold scenes and Sagar talks about it.

“I have a few makeout scenes but we are going to cheat as I am not comfortable and I am still exploring the process of that. Otherwise, I do not smoke in real life however I have to smoke on screen. This is something that web series makes us do. they pull off the actors from their comfort zones. I am not scared of it and I will do that since it’s my job.”

Soon the cast and crew of the series will be in Goa to shoot. So how excited you are for that?

“It’s always an excitement when you have outdoor schedules and more so when it’s Goa. Then you shoot, party and chill up, gel up with your co- actors. So the bond happens at a different level. I am quite excited. The monsoon has already started there and it’s one of the best seasons to go there.”

Sagar also shares his preference as an audience and what exactly he likes to watch.

“I love to watch thrillers and Sci-fi based shows and also sometimes action based shows. ‘Money- Heist’ and ‘Breaking Bad’ are my favourites.”

