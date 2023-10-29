Balloon seller dies in cylinder explosion in Delhi, two injured

A 50-year-old man died while two others including a six-year-old girl, were injured following gas cylinder explosion in south Delhi, an officer said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Deep Singh, a resident of G block in Sangam Vihar.

According to police, a police control room call was received at Sangam Vihar police station at 4.46 p.m that a gas cylinder blast had occurred at the house of a balloon seller in the area.

“On inquiry it was revealed that Deep Singh was residing here with his family on rent. He used to sell balloons since his childhood,” said a senior police officer.

“On Saturday, at about 4.30 p.m., he was preparing gas while keeping Calcium Carbide and water in a gas cylinder. During this the gas cylinder blasted and Singh died on the spot. One labourer working nearby Haneef Ansari (35), and a six-year-girl suffered minor injuries,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary.

“Haneef is undergoing treatment at JPN Apex Trauma Centre AIIMS and the girl has been taken to some unknown hospital,” said the DCP.

20231028153315