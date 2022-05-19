In the midst of what seems like a never-ending political crisis in Pakistan where Imran Khan got ousted through a no-confidence motion, similar political winds are now shaking the walls of the Balochistan provincial assembly, as a no-confidence motion has been submitted against Mir Quddus Bizenjo, the Chief Minister of the province.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary leader in the Balochistan Assembly, Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, has filed the no-confidence motion against Bizenjo after getting support from some members of CM’s own political party, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

As per details, the no-confidence motion against the Balochistan CM carries signatures of at least 14 lawmakers of the provincial assembly. Rind said filing the no-confidence motion is their political right, which is being practised.

“We enjoy the support of all the political parties in the removal of CM Bizenjo. Our numbers are complete and it’s only a matter of time now,” said Rind.

“We have no personal issues against Chief Minister Bizenjo. It is his failure and problems with his administration and style of governance that forced us to move the no-confidence motion,” he added.

Rind accused the CM of not solving issues related to law and order, while bad governance, corruption and mismanagement have been persistent in the current setup.

“This government setup is so bad that it made former Chief Minister (Jam Mir Kamal Khan) Alyani’s government seem like an angel. Alyani’s government had issues with pace of work but there were no questions about the former CM’s honesty,” Rind said.

It should be noted that Bizenjo had a big role to play in the ouster of former Chief Minister Alyani, who was forced to resign after a no-confidence motion was put forward against him. Bizenjo used to be the Speaker of Balochistan Assembly at the time. Alyani rendered his resignation and quit his port after Bizenjo led a campaign against him and filed the no-confidence motion against Alyani.

“Everything has been ruined by this government. Development projects, which were pro-people during my time in the government, were suspended by the incumbent CM,” said Alyani.

“We are in contact with the component parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). PDM would support this no-confidence motion,” claimed Alyani.

