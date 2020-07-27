Balochistan Minister booked over activist’s murder

Quetta, July 27 (IANS) A case has been registered against a Minister in Pakistan’s Balochistan province and his two guards over the murder of a social media activist, the media reported.

The activist, Anwar Jan Khetiran, was murdered on July 23 by some armed men in Naharkot, Barkhan district, when he was on his way home, reports Dawn news.

Officials of the Levies Force said on Sunday that Anwar Jan’s brother had nominated provincial Minister for Food and Population Welfare Sardar Abdul Rehman Khan Khetiran and his two guards, Adam Khan and Nadir Khan, in the case.

According to the complaint, Anwar had been writing on social and other problems of his area and about atrocities and alleged corruption of the Minister.

He also used to work for a daily published in Punjab, called ‘Naveed Pakistan’.

The victim’s brother alleged that about two months ago, the Minister had warned Anwar and asked him to quit the “profession of journalism”.

Meanwhile, Sardar Khetiran denied the allegations, saying: “I have nothing to do with the murder of Anwar Jan,”, adding that the two other persons nominated in the FIR were not security guards.

–IANS

ksk/