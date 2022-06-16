‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’ actor Balraj Syal and wife Dipti Tuli had a wonderful experience in the first season of the recently concluded couple reality show ‘Smart Jodi’.

They came second, while the winners this year are Ankita Lokhande Jain and Vicky Jain. Balraj shares having learnt a lot during this journey.

“I feel this show has added a new dimension to my career graph. Earlier people knew only the performer side of me. They saw me as a stand-up artist, host and entertainer. In this show, people got to know me as an individual as well.”

“Earlier I was mostly seen as a comedian, now my other traits also came into the fore. These are the shows where people relate with your stories. A lot of people have started connecting with me on an individual as well as personal level. “

“After this show, another path has opened up for me and my wife. We can do reality shows together now. As a writer too many avenues have opened up because now people have understood that I can write as well,” he says.

Winner or not, the show, according to Balraj, gave him an opportunity to spend some quality time with his wife.

“Definitely it was a win-win situation. Generally when we work we are far from our family, busy shooting. Your wife is busy with some other work or stays at home. You don’t get to spend much time together. Here we both were working together and got to spend quality time. This was also her debut on TV so it was extra special. We have now developed a working chemistry as well,” he shares.

Talking more about it he adds further, “I cannot speak for everyone and I cannot make a general statement shows like these bring couples together. But if you see, it’s only been one and a half years of our marriage so we haven’t spent a lot of time with each other in such a short span of time.”

“We really got to know each other well through this show. We both knew each other before too but over here we got to know each other from a different aspect. There were people here who have been together for more than 30 years so I don’t know if they got to know each other more in this one month or if they already knew each other well.”

“Also, while doing such shows you definitely get to know new things about each other and also explore new things. Most importantly you learn to work as a team better,” adds ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ fame actor.

Balraj shares that everyone on the show was there to win, so it was a tough competition. And, that’s how it is always.

“If there would not have been tough and healthy competition then we would have won easily. Those who got eliminated were strong Jodis too. Everybody had their chance. Dipti and I would like to congratulate Ankita and Vicky for winning the title and wish them best in life,” he signs off.

