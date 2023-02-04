Regional security was high on the agenda during talks between the Prime Ministers of the three Baltic nations of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.

Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said at a news conference after the meeting here on Friday that all possible support should be provided to Ukraine in the long run, adding that Latvia’s donations to Ukraine have now reached 1 per cent of its GDP, reports Xinhua news agency.

Karins added that he expects the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, this summer to produce decisions that will further boost Baltic security and defence.

Latvia has already taken significant action to end its dependency on Russian energy imports, but more investment and work is needed for the country to develop its own energy infrastructure.

In a tweet later, Karins said: ‘Our strength is our unity. The Russia’s war is still ongoing and we will need our unity in the long run to help Ukraine, strengthen our economies and defence. In all areas we are closely working with our NATO and EU allies.’

The three Prime Ministers also discussed the ongoing work on the Rail Baltica project and current EU affairs.

On her part, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said: ‘Productive meeting in Talinn, focused on support for Ukraine, priorities for the 2023 NATO summit in Vilnius, energy security. Almost a year after a full-scale Russian invasion, Ukraine has endured heroically, though at tragic cost. Our increased and speedy help to Ukraine is crucial.’

Saying that she had a ‘good discussion’ with her counterparts, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said: ‘Russia’s crime of aggression must be punished. There can be neither impunity nor immunity for this ultimate international crime. Russia’s crime of aggression needs to be tried before international court.

‘We are committed to securing even better connections between each other and advancing cooperation in energy security. I look forward to continuing our discussions in May 2.’

20230204-095201