WORLD

Baltic states mull joint air defence procurement

NewsWire
0
1

The Baltic states — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — are planning to organise joint procurement programmes to beef up their air defence capabilities, the Prime Ministers of the three countries said following their meeting in the Latvian state capital Riga.

The Prime Ministers of the three Baltic states met on Friday.

Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said their talks focused on strengthening defence cooperation through joint purchases of air defence systems, Xinhua news agency reported.

Krisjanis Karins, Prime Minister of Latvia, recalled that the three countries are already cooperating on a major rocket artillery project. In the future, they may also cooperate on air defence.

Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte of Lithuania said the three countries’ decision to increase their defence spending provides proof that they seek mutually beneficial agreements.

“We, too, are ready to take steps towards joint purchases,” she said, explaining that making such purchases separately would be more expensive and would also create logistical problems.

20220423-044804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Afghan forces recapture district in Badakhshan

    30 kidnapped students regain freedom after six months in Nigeria

    Racism against Indians; Moscow gives its version of war

    Moscow to cut military activity near Kiev to create mutual trust