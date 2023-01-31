WORLD

Baltic states, Poland to tighten cooperation

Foreign Ministers Edgars Rinkevics of Latvia, Urmas Reinsalu of Estonia, Gabrielius Landsbergis of Lithuania and Zbigniew Rau of Poland signed a joint declaration here on Tuesday on deepening cooperation in the region.

Rinkevics said that the four countries have common interests in areas like the provision of assistance to Ukraine as well as in energy and transport, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ministers also agreed to tighten cooperation with other NATO allies.

The Ministers said it was essential for Sweden and Finland to join NATO at the alliance’s upcoming summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

