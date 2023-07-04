Walmart Global Tech, the technology arm of retail giant Walmart, on Tuesday said it has appointed Balu Chaturvedula as its new Country Head for India.

Based out of Bengaluru, Chaturvedula will be responsible for leading Walmart Global Tech’s vision in India, driving a culture of innovation and supporting the delivery of seamless experiences for Walmart’s customers, members and associates.

“Chaturvedula’s vast technical expertise and tenure as a Walmart leader will immensely benefit our efforts as a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer.” said Suresh Kumar, Executive Vice President, Global CTO and Chief Development Officer, Walmart.

Chaturvedula most recently served as Vice President, Supply Chain Technology for Walmart’s US Omni Tech organisation.

He succeeds Hari Vasudev, who will transition to a global role in Bentonville, Arkansas as Executive Vice President, Global Tech Platforms.

”These are interesting times, with emerging technologies and their potential to transform retail experiences and positively impact the lives of people. I am excited for the opportunity to further contribute to our growth,” said Chaturvedula.

He joined Walmart in 2015 and during his tenure, he played a vital role in building the fulfillment technology that focused on delivering a flawless experience for each customer order while reducing costs.

He has played an integral role in nurturing the supply chain talent in India.

Prior to Walmart, Chaturvedula worked with organisations such as HP, Yahoo! and Motorola.

