Ban entry of minors, check drugs at Goa EDM events: Congress

Panaji, Dec 13 (IANS) The Goa Congress on Friday urged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to ban the entry of minors, provide adequate security to women and keep a vigil against drug peddling during the upcoming party season in Goa, which includes a popular electronic dance music festival.

A memorandum submitted to Sawant by Goa Pradesh Youth Congress President Varad Mardolkar also said that anti-drug trafficking measures were necessary to ensure that Goan youth are not exposed to the perils of drug abuse.

“We demand that adequate precautions should be taken by the police personnel to ban the use or trafficking of drugs at the venue and any such incidents should be dealt with severely. Also, minors should not be allowed to enter the EDM site and proper protection should be given to the women to avoid any unwanted and untoward incident,” Mardolkar said after submitting the memorandum to the Chief Minister.

In the run up to New Year, Goa swarms with tourists and revellers from around the world as it hosts the annual Sunburn Festival, a popular electronic dance music (EDM) event from December 25 to January 1.

“These EDM festivals though famous, have always brought a bad name (to Goa). They are famous for free flow of drugs and other unethical things. If you check the history of these EDM events, you will find that the locals living within the vicinity of these EDM events had always raised voice against the noise of music, traffic chaos and other problems they suffered during the EDM festival,” he said.

There have been several instances of deaths due to drug overdose at these events. Goa is regarded as one of the leading beach and nightlife tourism destinations in the country.

The EDM festivals have become a huge draw for tourism industry stakeholders over the last few years.

Last year, nearly seven million tourists visited Goa, out of which half a million were foreigners.

