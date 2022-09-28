INDIA

Ban illegal, will fight legally, says PFI’s TN chief

NewsWire
0
0

The president of now banned Popular Front of India’s (PFI) Tamil Nadu unit, Mohammed Shaik Ansari, said in a statement on Wednesday that the organisation would legally fight the ban.

The statement came after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday morning banned the PFI and its associates for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The statement issued by Ansari read, “It has been pronounced that the Popular Front of India has been banned in India. This illegal and undemocratic ban will be challenged by us.”

He also said that the organisation would stop all the activities that it has been carrying out in Tamil Nadu.

In a related development, the leader of Dalit political outfit, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Thol Thirumavalavan, also issued a statement opposing the ban on PFI, saying that the ‘RSS, the ideological arm of BJP, should also be banned’.

Meanwhile, a few women activists and supporters of SDPI and PFI staged a protest at Ukkadam in Coimbatore.

It may be noted that 11 PFI leaders were arrested from Tamil Nadu during the nationwide raids on September 22 by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), including PFI national executive member A.M. Ismail, Cuddalore district secretary Fayaz Ahamad, and Dindigul area secretary Yassar Arafat, among others.

20220928-200603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Woman police constable lodges FIR against inspector for rape

    Cop, JeM terrorist killed in Kashmir encounter (Ld)

    Rat race for Kerala Police top post begins

    2 engineers die after railway under bridge collapses in MP