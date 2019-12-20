Ban on B’desh telecom networks along India border suspended

Dhaka, Jan 2 (IANS) Bangladesh authorities have lifted a ban on telecom networks along the countrys borders with India which affected about 10 million users after it was imposed earlier this week citing security reasons.

Jahurul Haque, chairman of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), on Wednesday confirmed the latest decision to reverse the restrictions, reports bdnews24.

On Monday, the four telecom operators — Grameenphone, Teletalk, Robi, Banglalink — had closed around 2,000 base transceiver stations after the BTRC issued a notice on the ban on Sunday.

The BTRC had said that the move was “for the sake of the country’s security in the current circumstances”.

The decision was taken by the government following a high-level meeting.

