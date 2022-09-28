INDIA

Ban on PFI commendable, says Ajmer Dargah diwan

The Diwan of Ajmer Dargah Zainul Abedin Ali Khan on Wednesday welcomed the Centre’s move of banning the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates for five years and termed it a “commendable” decision.

“PFI should have been banned long back. This move is commendable,” he said.

In his statement, he said that the strictest action should be taken against all Jamaatis indulging in anti-national activities so that the unity and integrity of the country is maintained. He urged the youth not to fall prey to these Jamaats and work in the interest of the nation.

“We are safe only if the country is safe. The country is larger than any institution or idea and if someone talks about breaking it, spoiling its peace and unity, he loses all rights to live here,” the statement read.

