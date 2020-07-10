Ban on vaping ads to take effect next month

The Federal government announced new rules restricting the promotion of vaping products in places young people can access are set to come into effect next month.



Health Canada published regulations Wednesday prohibiting vaping advertisements in public spaces where youth may be exposed to them.



The ban applies to all retail locations and online stores that sell e-cigarettes, except for adult-only establishments.

The measures are set to take effect on Aug. 7, while some point-of-sale regulations will be implemented on Sept. 6.

The move comes in response to mounting research to suggest that teen vaping is on the rise in Canada.



According to the 2018-2019 Canadian Student Tobacco, Alcohol and Drugs Survey, 20 percent of high school students said they used e-cigarettes in the last month, which is double the rate reported in 2016-2017.

The most recent survey was done in 2017 showed:



15% of Canadians have tried a vaping product (referred to as an e-cigarette in the survey). Youth (15 to 19 years) and young adults (20 to 24 years) have the highest rates of trying vaping. This compares to adults 25 years and older.



Among Canadians who used a vaping product in the past 30 days, 65% are current smokers and 20% are former smokers. 15% reported having never smoked cigarettes.

32% of current or former cigarette smokers who had ever used vaping products reported using it as a quit-smoking aid.