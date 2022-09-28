The Karnataka Congress on Wednesday demanded a ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the backdrop of imposing a five-year ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) by the Centre.

Talking to media, Opposition leader in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah said that the Congress will not oppose ban on any organisations which are involved in anti-social activities. “RSS is involved in anti-social activities and this organisation should also be banned,” he demanded.

“The RSS creates unrest in society. All organisations involved in hate politics must be banned, he opined. Why did they not ban PFI all these days. The ban has been imposed after we demanded it,” said Siddaramaiah.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reacting to Siddaramaiah’s demand to ban RSS, stated, “Like the cat always eyes on mice, Siddaramaiah will be waiting for an opportunity to blame the RSS.

“Whatever may be the development, he will link it to the RSS. He can’t pursue politics if he doesn’t take the name of RSS. Is there any grounds to ban RSS?,” CM Bommai questioned.

“Siddaramaiah had taken back cases on the PFI workers. Does he need any more evidence?” he asked. “Should RSS be banned for its patriotic activities? RSS gives succor to people in need. They are struggling to preserve the culture and heritage of this country. Should they be banned for these?” CM Bommai asked.

“The RSS is a patriotic institution and it is imbibing a sense of patriotism in this country. It would be meaningless to demand for its ban,” he added.

Congress MLA Tanveer Sait dubbed the ban on the PFI as a political gimmick by the BJP. Reacting to this statement, CM Bommai stated that there was a murder attempt on Tanveer Sait. He had demanded action against the PFI. “Now, just for the sake of political gains, he has forgotten the murder attempt on him and now is saying it is politically motivated, what can be said?” CM Bommai said.

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has stated that the demand to ban the RSS was an exaggerated demand. “RSS is a factory from which patriots will come out. RSS has never indulged in violence and collected explosives, bullets,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, Priyank Kharge, Congress Media in-charge and MLA, slammed ruling BJP that the decision to ban came too late and it was the failure of the intelligence department.

Karnataka BJP unit slammed the Congress on social media and said, “During its tenure, why did the Congress party withdraw 175 cases lodged against fundamental elements of PFI? Why did the Congress party show sympathy to PFI workers in spite of them involving in murder cases, violence and terrorist activities? Do you (Congress) have answers?”

The BJP also chided Priyank Kharge that “his party had withdrawn cases of 1,400 PFI terrorists and he was a Congress MLA then also. You (Priyank Kharge and Congress) were silent fearing losing of votes of the terror family,” BJP said.

