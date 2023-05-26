Reacting to the ban proposal on RSS and Bajrang Dal, senior BJP leader and former Karnataka minister R. Ashoka has challenged the newly-formed Congress government in the state, saying “if the party bans even one branch of RSS, it would be nowhere in the state”.

Speaking to reporters here, Ashoka, reacting to Karnataka cabinet minister Priyank Kharge’s remarks, said: “Your father was unable to ban RSS. It was not done by your grandmother. Even your great grandfather could not do anything. What can you do now?”

Ashoka said that the Congress had once a majority in the Parliament.

“There were 15-20 state governments in the country. The current condition of Congress is pathetic in the country. If you have guts, ban the RSS. Your government won’t last long… for even three months,” he said.

“Lakhs of branches of RSS are operating. Show us by imposing a ban on one of the branches,” Ashoka challenged, adding “Hindu sentiments are with RSS and Bajrang Dal”.

The former Karnataka minister further said that in the new Congress government in the state, “CM Siddaramaiah is silent but Deputy CM Shivakumar is violent”.

“In every meeting, Shivakumar speaks ahead of the CM and threatens the police department and Hindu organisations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka unit BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel said that if any attempt to ban the RSS or Bajrang Dal is made, “the Congress government won’t survive”.

Priyank Kharge reiterated on Thursday that his party is ready to impose a ban on Bajrang Dal. He had also stated earlier that “we will not hesitate to ban organisations which indulge in moral policing. It might be RSS or Bajrang Dal or any other communal organisation”.

Kharge had also said: “We will change the laws brought by the BJP government. If any individual or organisation threatens peace, and acts against the Constitution, the government has the capacity to initiate proper action against them.”

20230527-002202