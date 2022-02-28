Ban Russians from competing in races, says Ukraine’s motorsport federation

Ukraine’s motorsports federation has called for Russians to be prohibited from FIA-sanctioned competitions following the outbreak of war between the two countries. If the request is accepted, it would prevent Russian driver Nikita Mazepin from racing for Haas in F1.

Ukrainian cities have been under assault from Russian troops on the directive of Putin, prompting widespread condemnation, and sanctions from the global community.

Motorsports governing body responded to the situation last week by cancelling the Russian Grand Prix, due to be held in September in Sochi, while Haas removed Uralkali branding from its VF-22 on the final day of testing. Further talks are set to take place between Haas and Uralkali, which is controlled by Nikita Mazepin’s father Dmitry, a close ally of Putin.

Uralkali joined Haas as its title sponsor on a multi-year deal ahead of the 2021 season, following on from Mazepin’s recruitment.

In the wake of the crisis between the two countries, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem wrote to the president of the Automobile Federation of Ukraine (FAU) promising his full support. In response, FAU president Leonid Kostyuchenko requested that Russia, and its complicit neighbour Belarus, be suspended from competition.

“Given the current situation, the FAU is preparing a proposal for possible measures of support from the FIA for the post-war period, when all state resources will be directed to recovery,” wrote Kostyuchenko.

“At the request of FAU members, we ask you to: prohibit the use of state symbols of the aggressor countries of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus during the FIA and FIA-sanctioned competitions,” he said.

“Prohibit the holding of FIA and FIA-authorised competitions on the territory of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus. Prohibit RAF [Russian Automobile Federation] and RAF-sanctioned competitions in the occupied territories of Ukraine,” he added.

