SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

BAN vs IRE: Litton Das smashes fastest fifty for Bangladesh, breaks Mohammad Ashraful’s 16-year-old record

NewsWire
0
0

Bangladesh opener Litton Das produced a stunning knock in the rain-shortened second T20I against Ireland here on Wednesday, scoring the fastest fifty by a Bangladesh player in the shortest format.

Das completed his half-century off 18 balls, with the help of five fours and three sixes to break the 16-year-old record of Mohammad Ashraful, who had hit a 20-ball fifty for Bangladesh against West Indies in the inaugural ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.

The 28-year-old batter came close to breaking the record last year when he made a 21-ball fifty against India in Adelaide in the Men’s T20 World Cup.

Put in to bat, Das had a lucky reprieve in the fourth over when George Dockrell shelled a catch in the deep off Mark Adair and conceded a six. Das followed it up with back-to-back boundaries and never looked back from there.

In the next over, he hit Fionn Hand for two fours and a six to edge close to a fifty. He completed the half-century next over off a mere 18 balls.

At the other end, Rony Talukdar (44 off 23) offered Das good company, scoring 44 off 23 balls with two sixes and three boundaries before falling to Benjamin White in the 10th over.

Like with the first T20I, the opening pair once again gave a strong start with an impressive 124-run first-wicket partnership off 56 balls. In the first match, the duo scored 81 runs in the first six overs, their highest powerplay scored in T20Is.

This time around they almost repeated the feat, scoring 73 runs in the first six overs. Eventually, Das got out after his quick-fire 83 off 41 balls, as he nicked a delivery from Benjamin White and was caught by the wicketkeeper.Then, Shakib Al Hasan (38* of 24) and Towhid Hridoy (24 off 13) helped Bangladesh post a mammoth total of 202 for the loss of three wickets in 17 overs.

Earlier, rainfall in Chattogram led to the proceedings starting late as the match was reduced to 17 overs per side.

20230329-173003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    1st Test, Day 3: South Africa 109/5 at tea, trail India...

    3rd ODI: Buoyant India look to sweep series against SL (Preview)

    India register their third-ever Test win at Lord’s (lead with correction)

    West Indies players to continue taking a knee before starting Tests...